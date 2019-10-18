Services
Cremation Society of Milwaukee
4747 S. 60th St
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 384-2424
Janet Marlene Mohrhusen

Janet Marlene Mohrhusen Notice
Janet Marlene Mohrhusen

Franklin - Loving wife of late A. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She is survived by her loving children, Susan (Don) Koser, Michael (Julie) Mohrhusen and Sharon (Bob) Moehle. She is also survived by her devoted grandchildren; Mary (Chloe) Koser, David Koser, Kayla Moehle, Sammi Moehle and Deanna Martin as well as nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by both of her parents, Elvira and Alphonse Schloemer and her beloved grandmother, Mary Delkamp.

She was a charter member of the Franklin Lioness Club, in which she was active member for over 35 years. She volunteered her time through the Lioness Club and the Hillcrest Circle Women's Club raising money for various causes in the Franklin community. She was an avid gardener and antique collector. She enjoyed many crafts and was a volunteer decorator for several local hospitals.

In lieu of a funeral service, the family will be having a private celebration of life.

Donations are welcome to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
