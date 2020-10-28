Janet Nancy RyderRacine - Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of William Ryder. Loving mother of Julie (Rick) Craig and Jeanna Smith. Loving stepmother of Theodore (Beverly)Ryder, William Jr. (Barbara) Ryder, Lynn (Tom) Tuinstra and Cindy Ryder. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and cherished great grandmother. Loving foster mother to many. Janet is survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation to held at Christ Lutheran Church S89 W22970 Maple Ave. Big Bend, WI. Monday, November 2,2020 at 9am to 10:15am. Service at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery 10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI.Masks are required.Livestreaming of service available on funeral home website.