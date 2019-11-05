Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Janet R. Witman

Janet R. Witman Notice
Janet R. Witman

Janet R. Witman

Milwaukee - (Nee Koehn) of Milwaukee, November 3, 2019 age 89 yrs. Loving mother of Lynn (the late James) Cranston, Wade (Carol) and Ross. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Eric) Larsen and Heather Cranston. Proud great grandma of Abby. Dear sister of Mary Neils. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her brothers: Walter and Wayne.

Funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 6:30 PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM - 6:15 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
