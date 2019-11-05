|
Janet R. Witman
Milwaukee - (Nee Koehn) of Milwaukee, November 3, 2019 age 89 yrs. Loving mother of Lynn (the late James) Cranston, Wade (Carol) and Ross. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Eric) Larsen and Heather Cranston. Proud great grandma of Abby. Dear sister of Mary Neils. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her brothers: Walter and Wayne.
Funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 6:30 PM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM - 6:15 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019