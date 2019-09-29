Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 W. Paradise Dr.
West Bend, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 W. Paradise Dr.
West Bend, WI
Janet Roberson


1926 - 2019
West Bend - Janet M. Roberson passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with her family present. She was born in Milwaukee on June 28, 1926 to Oswald and Anna Lietzau (Joecks). She graduated from Rufus King High School in 1944. She moved to Washington D.C. briefly and worked as a clerk typist for the FBI. She returned to Milwaukee and fell in love and married Chester H. Roberson on June 5, 1948.

She had one son Randy (Shawn) Wisconsin Rapids, three grandchildren Jason (Jeanne) Milwaukee, Mathew (Tracie) Stevens Point and Sara Roberson (Wisconsin Rapids), 3 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

They resided in Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee until they found their dream retirement home at Cedar Ridge in 1988.She called everyone "honey" until the very end.

A Memorial Service will be at 12:00PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Chaplain Robert Wells Presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3rd from 10:00AM until 11:45AM.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
