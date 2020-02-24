|
Janet Rothenhoefer
Richfield - Janet E. Rothenhoefer (nee Leising) age 85 of Hartford, Wisconsin formerly of Richfield, WI passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Janet was born May 4, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Francis and Marie (Kuehne) Leising. Wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Rothenhoefer. Janet is survived by her children Debbie (Kurt) Leonhardt, Karen (Tony) Muesch, Andy (Sandy) Rothenhoefer, Peter Rothenhoefer, Linda (Scott) Becker, Mark (Mary Ellen) Rothenhoefer, Michael (Lori) Rothenhoefer, Mary (Steve) Nachreiner, Tommy (Michelle) Rothenhoefer, Chrissy (Brian) Purtell and John Becker; 32 Cherished grandchildren, 33 beloved great-grandchildren. Sister, Charlotte Dwyer, brother Richard Leising; sister-in-law Lynnette Leising. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Resurrection for Janet was held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the St. Therese Chapel (lower level of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033), Fr. Bonaventure Lussier, OCD officiating. Family greeted relatives and friends in the St. Therese Chapel from 1:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m. Janet's Committal will follow Mass at St. Mary of the Hill Cemetery in Hubertus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020