Janet Ruth Keller
Reunited with her loved ones on Sunday, January 19, 2020, age 84. Loving sister of Carol (the late Robert) Warren and the late Norbert (Carole) Keller. Cherished aunt of Michael (Pat) Warren, Patrick (Lisa) Warren, the late Laura Warren, Nancy (Jeff) Irwin, Brian (Anna) Keller, and Linda (Luke) Van Gosen. Dear cousin of Candy (Robert) O'Malley, Jackie Harvey, David (Darcy) Hinz and Susan Rille. Also loved by many other family and friends.
A memorial service for Janet is pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020