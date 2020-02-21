|
Janet Ruth Keller
Reunited with her loved ones on Sunday, January 19, 2020, age 84. Loving sister of Carol (the late Robert) Warren and the late Norbert (Carole) Keller. Cherished aunt of Michael (Pat) Warren, Patrick (Lisa) Warren, the late Laura Warren, Nancy (Jeff) Irwin, Brian (Anna) Keller, and Linda (Luke) VanGosen. Dear cousin of Candy (Robert) O'Malley, Jackie Harvey, David (Darcy) Hinz and Susan Rille. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Memorial Gathering at MT. OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5327 W. Washington Blvd. in Milwaukee on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:30-11AM. Memorial Service at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020