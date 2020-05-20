Janet Ruth "Jan" Klein (Pues)
Wind Lake - Passed away peacefully at home, May 14th, at the age of 75. Survived by her devoted and ever-loving husband Glenn of 31 years. Further survived by her children Robert Pues and Michael (Laurie) Pues, step-daughter Cori Gibson (Dean) and step-son Ryon Klein (Anne). Survived by grandchildren Justin, Jacob, Tony, and Michael Pues; Zakary and Tyler Gibson; Autumn, Paige, and Sydney Klein; and great grandchild Skyler Pues. Preceded in death by her first husband Robert Pues. Jan was born in Lafayette, IN, moving to Milwaukee, WI when she was 3. She graduated from South Division High School and attended Alverno College and MATC, earning her BSN and RN License in 1987. Jan started her nursing career in OB-GYN at Aurora Sinai Hospital. Served as a Widow & Widower Grief Group Leader, Sexual Assault Counselor, and Infant Bereavement Counselor. Jan was also nominated for Nurse of the Year. Near the end of her career, Jan worked as a nurse in home and hospice care, before retiring in June 2017. Jan and Glenn have been members of Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake for 10 years. Jan actively served, offering monthly blood pressure checks, ushering, assisting with the Lutefisk dinner and helping with activities as needed. Private services were held. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date. Please check www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for updates. Thank you Annis, Penny and St. Croix Hospice for your loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Norway Lutheran Church Helping Hands Food Pantry or The American Cancer Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.