Szyskiewicz, Janet On the evening of June 7, surrounded by her family, Janet peacefully took her last breath and went home to Jesus. She was born to Clarence & Erna Hempel on January 13, 1932 and was their only child. She married Ralph in 1956 and together they raised 2 daughters. Janet is survived by her daughters Helen (Mike) Mertes, and Christine (Joel) Underwood, grandchildren: Emily Mertes, Janel Underwood and Crosby Underwood and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Szyszkiewicz, parents Clarence Hempel & Erna Geisler, stepfather Nels Geisler and her sweet furry companion, Misha. A Mass of Resurrection for Janet will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W Beloit Rd) Milwaukee. Interment will take place in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee. Friends may visit the family on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of Mass directly at church. Online condolences my be offered at www.btlfuneral.com Rest peacefully with the angels until we see you again.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2019