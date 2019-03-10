|
|
Templeman, Janet (Nee Pautsch) Passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 84. Cherished wife of Ralph Templeman, loving mother of Ann (Chris Juzwik) and Tom Templeman (Krista). Proud grandmother of Ben, Abby and Carly Juzwik, and Sydney, Anna, Grace and Luke Templeman. Dear sister of the late Thomas Pautsch (the late Louise). Beloved daughter of the late Roy and the late Adele Pautsch. Further survived by many relatives and dear friends. Visitation is Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, with funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019