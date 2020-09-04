Janet Zuponcic HughesJanet died peacefully on September 4, 2020 , after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 74. The last five years of her life she was cared for by the loving and compassionate staff at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg.But before she died… SHE LIVED! Janet was a world traveler. She rode a camel in Egypt, stayed in a Buddhist monastery in Sri Lanka, lived for two years in Germany with her then husband, Charlie Hughes, and while there, took advantage of the opportunity to travel Europe—especially when friends and family showed up! She visited other exotic places like China, India, Costa Rica, Russia and Brazil.Janet lived her life calmly and peacefully and liked to call herself a Catholic Buddhist Rosicrucian. She had a great interest in mysticism and became an avid tarot card reader and made it a point to know everyone's astrological sign. She loved books and could spend hours reading, usually with a cat on her lap! She loved music, especially Brahms and The Everly Brothers—and actually met Phil Everly once. She loved old black-and-white movies, especially those with Ronald Colman and Vivien Leigh.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eli and Kimmarie Hughes; her grandson, Kameron Hughes; her sister, Bonnie Zuponcic; her beloved cat, Pumpkin; and many close friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank Zuponcic and Josephine Debelak Zuponcic.Due to the situation with COVID, there will be no gathering of family and friends. Anyone who knew Janet knew she loved chocolate and champagne, so next time you bite into a chocolate bar or raise a glass, think of Janet… and smile."In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you." --- The Buddha