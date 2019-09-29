Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF WAUWATOSA
1511 Church Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF WAUWATOSA
1511 Church Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
RESTLAWN MEMORIAL PARK
235962 N. Troy Street
Wausau, WI
Janice A. Miesbauer Notice
Janice A. Miesbauer

Pewaukee - (nee Wilcox) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Donald T. Miesbauer. She is survived by daughters Diane M. Miesbauer (Allan Legler) and Gail E. Sherman as well as her beloved granddaughters Breanne A. Bertz and Brooke E. Sherman. She is further survived by nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Jean (Bud) L. Kadow and her eldest daughter Laura Ellen Christensen. .

The family would like to thank Arborview Assisted Living and their staff for the kindness and friendship the last few years.

Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00pm until time of Service at 3:00pm at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF WAUWATOSA, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa. Committal Service on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00noon at RESTLAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau. PLEASE MEET AT CEMETERY OFFICE. In lieu of flowers (Janice hated to watch cut flowers die), memorials to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association or Friends of Clear Lake (W6060 Northern Lights Circle, Tomahawk, WI 54487).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
