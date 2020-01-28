|
|
Janice Clare Geimer
Janice Clare Geimer, age 81, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 26, 2020, after
an early birthday celebration the night before.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack (John Walter Fenske) and their five children, Mary Jean (Tom Hinze), Audrey (Chris Knopf), Beth (Tom Gorak), Christine, and John, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and siblings Jeanne (Gary), Kathryn (Joe), and Bobby (Cathy). She was preceded in death by her mothers, Clara and Mary, her father, Robert, and her sisters Pamela (or Agatha) and Mary Rose.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Safe Haven of Shawano, Wisconsin. Swedberg Funeral Home of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements, a full obituary can be found on their website at www.swedbergfuneralhome.com .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020