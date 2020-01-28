Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Geimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Clare Geimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Clare Geimer Notice
Janice Clare Geimer

Janice Clare Geimer, age 81, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 26, 2020, after

an early birthday celebration the night before.

Jan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack (John Walter Fenske) and their five children, Mary Jean (Tom Hinze), Audrey (Chris Knopf), Beth (Tom Gorak), Christine, and John, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and siblings Jeanne (Gary), Kathryn (Joe), and Bobby (Cathy). She was preceded in death by her mothers, Clara and Mary, her father, Robert, and her sisters Pamela (or Agatha) and Mary Rose.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Safe Haven of Shawano, Wisconsin. Swedberg Funeral Home of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements, a full obituary can be found on their website at www.swedbergfuneralhome.com .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline