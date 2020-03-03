Services
Janice E. Zamsky Notice
Janice E. Zamsky

Milwaukee - (Nee Appel) Passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of William Zamsky. Loving mother of Jackie (Steve) Blumberg and Eliot (Tina) Wasserman and stepmother of Susan (Hungsun) Hui and Jill Zamsky. Further survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Funeral service Thurs. March 5 at 11:00 AM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Jewish Home and Care Center, or Cong. Shalom would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
