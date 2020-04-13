|
Janice "Josie" Gottwein
Beaver Dam - Janice "Josie" Gottwein, 86, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her Bay Shore Apartment after her life-long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Janice was born October 9, 1933. She was united in marriage to her husband of 65 years Theodore "Ted" Gottwein in 1954. Janice was an employee at the Master Lock Company for 14 years when she retired. She is survived by her daughter, Laureen (her husband, the late Bill Smith), her sons; Steven Lee (his wife Elizabeth Ann); Douglas Allen (his wife Lori); her grandchildren; Janelle and William Smith; Bryant, Juliana, Kyle and Adrian James Gottwein (the late LeeAnn Gottwein); her brothers Howard (his wife Kathy) and James (his late wife Peggy) Spingola. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Spingola; her brothers, Joseph and his wife Lillian Spingola; Frank and his wife Nancy Spingola; her sister, Geraldine and her husband Ronald Katzer; her loving husband and companion, Ted; and her youngest son, Glenn. She and Joyce Claussen were best friends for 83 years.
Jesus promises, "The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die". (John 11:25)
No funeral services will take place.
If desired, memorials in Janice's name may be directed to the , for Ted's Parkinson's disease or for Janice's Muscular Dystrophy.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020