Janice I. SchmittGermantown - Found peace on Nov. 21, 2020. Age 82 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her daughter, Liz Wollman and her son, Peter. Loving mom of Joe (Angel), Cindy (Scott) Knoll and Ken (Rachelle) and her son -in-law, John Wollman. Proud grandma of Ryan (Sarah), Adam, Tim, Bill (Brittany) Schmitt and great-grandma of Greta, Millie, Hattie and Henry. Dear sister of JoAnna (the late Harold) Groth and Mary (Leon) Vore. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Private Family Services will be held. Janice will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Church Cemetery in Germantown. The family would like to thank aunt JoAnna, Terry and Chris and the team from Horizon Home Hospice for the special care they gave to Janice at the end of her life.