Janice J. (Goderski) Papke
Janice J. Papke (nee Goderski)

Big Bend - Joined her husband Melvin in Heaven on June 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving Mom of Kerry (Michael) Carron, Kristin (Bart) Nowicki, and Kendra (Mark) Boutin. Dearest Granny of Kyle and Kody Jacobs, Tristan Carron, Brady and Cassidy Nowicki, Jacob and Jeremy Boutin. Great Granny of Ben. Dear sister of Connie Murphy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces/nephews, cousins and friends.

Jan was a retired teacher from the Oak Creek Franklin School District. She proudly served as Lt/Col with the CAP/USAF, Mil. Squadron #5.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday at St. Joseph Church (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI). Attendance at the church is limited to 50 people. Private interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family for charity.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
