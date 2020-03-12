|
|
Janice Kaye Crouse
Milwaukee - (nee Maines) Janice was born on January 3, 1939, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving mother of William, Gregory (married to Laureen), Beth (Siegfried), and Jennifer (Matthew). Beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren, Daniel, Christine, Jason, Alexander, Kaitlyn, Marissa, Madison, and three great-grandchildren, Brendan, Harper, and Tristen. She will be dearly missed. Originally from the small town of Freeport, Illinois, Janice traveled the world at a young age as the wife of an Air Force serviceman. Her first three children were born in Casablanca, Morocco, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Paris, France. She remarried in 1972 and moved to Milwaukee where Jennifer was born. Over the span of her interesting life, she worked as a bank secretary, civil service employee, check processer, and as an aide at a developmentally disabled facility. But family always came first and greatly benefitted from her care and encouragement. A special thank you to Sunrise Care Center and Saint Croix hospice care.
Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Interment Services Tuesday 10:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. (Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM for the procession to the cemetery).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020