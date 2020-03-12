Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Kaye Crouse


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Kaye Crouse Notice
Janice Kaye Crouse

Milwaukee - (nee Maines) Janice was born on January 3, 1939, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving mother of William, Gregory (married to Laureen), Beth (Siegfried), and Jennifer (Matthew). Beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren, Daniel, Christine, Jason, Alexander, Kaitlyn, Marissa, Madison, and three great-grandchildren, Brendan, Harper, and Tristen. She will be dearly missed. Originally from the small town of Freeport, Illinois, Janice traveled the world at a young age as the wife of an Air Force serviceman. Her first three children were born in Casablanca, Morocco, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Paris, France. She remarried in 1972 and moved to Milwaukee where Jennifer was born. Over the span of her interesting life, she worked as a bank secretary, civil service employee, check processer, and as an aide at a developmentally disabled facility. But family always came first and greatly benefitted from her care and encouragement. A special thank you to Sunrise Care Center and Saint Croix hospice care.

Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Interment Services Tuesday 10:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. (Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM for the procession to the cemetery).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline