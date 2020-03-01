Services
Janice L. Matras Berlin

- (Nee Wolf) Passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Irv Berlin. Cherished mother of Shari (Jon Nemeth) Matras and Laurie (Bob) Gross. Proud grandmother of Genevieve and Lillian Nemeth and Danny and Andrew Gross. Dear stepmother of Andy Muchin, Marge Eiseman and grandmother of Jonathan, Jacob, Zachary and the late Benjamin Muchin. Dear cousin of Phyllis Polland Wexler and special friend of Dorene and Jay Sager.

Funeral service, Tues., Mar. 3 at 2:30 PM at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lungevity Foundation, Cong. Shalom, B'nai B'rith or ORT appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
