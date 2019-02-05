Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Nilsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Nilsson


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Janice L. Nilsson Notice
Nilsson, Janice L. (Nee Cooper) Of Franklin, Passed away February 2, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Robert Nilsson. Loving mom of Rob (Holly) Nilsson. Proud grandma of Ellie, Mack, and Rylee. Dear sister of Dennis (Vicki) Cooper, Nancy (Albert) Shaw, and sister-in-law of Karin (Larry) McGivern. Special aunt of Kellie (Marc) Whitlock. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Thursday, February 7, at 7:00PM at funeral home chapel. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00PM until time of services. Interment private Highland Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now