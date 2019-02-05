|
Nilsson, Janice L. (Nee Cooper) Of Franklin, Passed away February 2, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Robert Nilsson. Loving mom of Rob (Holly) Nilsson. Proud grandma of Ellie, Mack, and Rylee. Dear sister of Dennis (Vicki) Cooper, Nancy (Albert) Shaw, and sister-in-law of Karin (Larry) McGivern. Special aunt of Kellie (Marc) Whitlock. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Thursday, February 7, at 7:00PM at funeral home chapel. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00PM until time of services. Interment private Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019