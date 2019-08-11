|
|
Simon, Janice L. (Nee Lockwood) Entered into Eternal Restful Peace on Friday August 2, 2019 joining her loving husband of 58 years Lester E. Simon. Age 87, of Thiensville and formerly of Mequon and Minocqua, WI. Born May 11, 1932 to John and Marie (nee Buege) Lockwood. Proud mother of seven children, Kathleen (Kristofer) Hill, Deborah (David) Wierzbinski, the late Mary Simon, Michael (Stellia) Simon, James (Christine) Simon, the late Kristine (Daniel) Wierzbinski and Colleen (Michael) Krizman. Survivors include her living children, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service at the funeral home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a visitation from 3:00 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019