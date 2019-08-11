Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Simon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice L. Simon Notice
Simon, Janice L. (Nee Lockwood) Entered into Eternal Restful Peace on Friday August 2, 2019 joining her loving husband of 58 years Lester E. Simon. Age 87, of Thiensville and formerly of Mequon and Minocqua, WI. Born May 11, 1932 to John and Marie (nee Buege) Lockwood. Proud mother of seven children, Kathleen (Kristofer) Hill, Deborah (David) Wierzbinski, the late Mary Simon, Michael (Stellia) Simon, James (Christine) Simon, the late Kristine (Daniel) Wierzbinski and Colleen (Michael) Krizman. Survivors include her living children, 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service at the funeral home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a visitation from 3:00 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline