Janice Louise KlugBorn to Eternal Life September 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Robert (Pat), Donna (Eric Hungerman) Brown, John, Kathy (Charles) Fondrie, Ken (Coley), and Karen (Mark) Goodman. Caring grandmother of Stephanie (Foster), Erin (Jay), Melissa, Carmen, Rory, Ariana, Justin, Brodie, Mourghan, Olivia, Jackson, and Jameson. Dear great-grandmother of Caleb, Kaia, and Graham. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.