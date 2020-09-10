1/1
Janice Louise Klug
Janice Louise Klug

Born to Eternal Life September 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Robert (Pat), Donna (Eric Hungerman) Brown, John, Kathy (Charles) Fondrie, Ken (Coley), and Karen (Mark) Goodman. Caring grandmother of Stephanie (Foster), Erin (Jay), Melissa, Carmen, Rory, Ariana, Justin, Brodie, Mourghan, Olivia, Jackson, and Jameson. Dear great-grandmother of Caleb, Kaia, and Graham. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
