St Catherine's Congregation
8661 N 76th Pl
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
8661 N 76th Pl
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
8661 N 76th Pl
Milwaukee, WI
1931 - 2019
Menomonee Falls - (nee Kenda) Brought to her heavenly home October 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Joe for 66 years, loving mom of Rick (Sue) Muehlbach, Kerri (Dave) Sommers and Dan (Sara) Muehlbach, fun-loving grandma of Heidi (Kyle), Peter (Julie), Dani (Jon), Rikki (Jonathan), Randi, Cody, Issac, Lauren, Lindsey and Oran and great-grandma of Gracie, Brady, Dylan and Ashton. Further survived by other relatives and countless friends.

Visitation at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (8661 N 76th Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53223) Saturday, October 12 from 9:30 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at Noon. The family of "the purple lady" invites everyone to wear their purple attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Catherine's outreach program.

Janice was 100% unique. Her loss will be felt deeply by many near and far.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
