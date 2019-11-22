Services
South Milwaukee - Passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of the late Daryl. Loving mother of Daryl E. (Candace) and Shannon Wendlick. Proud grandmother to Sophia, Spencer and Harper. Dear sister to Betty, Kathi, Jeff, Mark and Shelly. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jan enjoyed time spent with family, especially grandchildren, playing Bingo, and years spent living in Florida golfing and swimming.Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27 from 4 to 6 PM with a memorial service at 6 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
