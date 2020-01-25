|
|
Janice M. Kauth (nee Herrmann)
Franklin, WI - Janice Marie Kauth (nee Herrmann), was born to eternal life on January 21, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at St. Lukes Aurora South Shore Hospital in Cudahy, WI.
She leaves behind her two sons, Steven Kauth of Milwaukee, WI, Robert Kauthof Franklin, WI, and her nephew Jim Herrmann of Eau Claire, WI.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Kauth, her Parents Robert and Alvina Herrmann of Cream, WI. A brother Gaylord (Arvila) Herrmann of Burlington, WI. And a sister Irma (Ralph) Guettinger of Eau Claire, WI.
Janice was born in Lincoln Township, in Buffalo County, WI along the mighty Mississippi river on November 10th, 1929.
She grew up, with her sister and brother on the family farm in Cream, WI. Her farm life consisted of milking the dairy cows, taking care of the chickens, and harvesting from the gardens and the fruit and nut trees. A real farm girl if ever there was one. She enjoyed the company of her family, her friends and classmates. And kept in touch with most of them through the years and the many miles of separation between them.
Her farming life and religious Lutheran upbringing combined to instilled in her a sense of strong family values and a strong work ethic. One of her first jobs was as a waitress in a small cafe in Alma, WI. She developed an interest in traveling after a short visit to the pacific northwest to work as a fruit picker. She was not long for the traveling life, having gotten married in 1955 and moving to the Milwaukee area to settled down and raise a family. Even though she was a wife and mother, she still managed to work part time working as a lunch lady at the local high school. When her children got older, she worked full time at General Electric Medical Systems assembling and soldering electrical circuit boards for medical equipment.
After her children flew the coop, she went back to her nomadic traveling lifestyle. Traveling to the far corners of the world for places such as Alaska, the Bahamas, Tahiti, Africa, Europe, Morocco, England Russia, Australia, and New Zealand.
When her wandering days were over she resettled back in Franklin, WI where she worked short term full time jobs and long term volunteer jobs. One of her favorite was volunteering for the Wednesday Shift at the Franklin Meal Site and will miss the wonderful people that worked there with her. She was also civic minded and worked on the local election polling sites around election time.
She enjoyed going to the Movies and watching TV shows from the comfort of her home. If watching TV is a hobby, she excelled at it, with Golf in the summer and Figure Skating in the winter being some of her favorite programs. If she wasn't watching, she was baking, baking, baking. Making delicious cakes, pies, and cookies. She made the best chocolate chip cookies.!
As member of the Bay View Bicycle Club, she regularly pedaled her way to 30 miles per event. She was extremely kind, and generous, and would give you the shirt off her back if it would help. She drove most of her life, right up to the week before her death at the ripe old age of 90.
Her death came too quick to her family and friends. As she still had plenty of life to live and give. As per her wishes, she will be cremated, with her ashes spread over the bluffs of Alma, WI. She wants no service, but wants her friends and family to know that she will miss you all.
So please keep her in your hearts and prayers.
And give hugs to the ones you love because life is short.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020