|
|
Janice Marie Mubasa
Entered heaven December 15, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (nee Lomero) Balistreri. Beloved wife for 24 years of the late Rasuili. Loving mother of Greg (Karen) Goll. Adored grandmother of Gabriella and Gabriel. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday December 20 from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 1:00PM at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI 53216.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019