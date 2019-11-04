|
Janice Marilyn Ramsey
Ramsey, Janice Marilyn (née Bergeron) passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with family by her side at age 86 on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Loving mother of John Catania and late Nick Catania, and their spouses Charles Ignacio and Maureen Catania. Loving grandmother to Angela, MaryGrace and Elizabeth Catania. Beloved daughter of late Joseph and Dorothy Bergeron (née Prueher). Dear sister of Beverly Bergeron Falk, Iris Sanders, Patricia Zajc, and Joseph Bergeron who all passed before her. Also preceded in death by spouse Robert Ramsey and first husband, Nicholas Catania. She is survived by other relatives and dear friends including Laverne Happel, and Drs. Dominador and Lucy Ignacio. Born in Chippewa Falls, Jan lived in Wisconsin her entire childhood and graduated from Milwaukee's West Division High School. Of her working life she most enjoyed being a Mary Kay Consultant which taught the little girl who grew up shy to be comfortable speaking in front of people. Being from small town roots, Jan never imagined her travels would take her all across America, to the capitals of Europe, and to Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and China, mostly alongside her devoted sons. Always active, Jan had a great love of bowling, bridge, golf, long walks and line dancing which she taught into her 80's at Brookfield Senior Community Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 10:30AM until Memorial Service at 12:00PM, at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave, Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019