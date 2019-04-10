|
Lehman, Janice Marlene (Wirth) Janice Marlene (Wirth) Lehman, June 7, 1942 - April 7, 2019. Janice found peace in Christ on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 76. She passed away at Hospice Home of Hope after a long illness. Janice is survived by her children: Gerald "Joe", Dale, Laurie Horst, Mark (Debbie), Sherrill (David) Szejna, Kurt (Jennifer), Jeff (Julie) and Denise Nelson, 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, her brother Alan (Cida) Wirth, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends from the Athelstane, WI and Woodstock, IL area. Janice also leaves behind her special friend Jerold "Jerry" Breed. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto Peter Wirth and Pearl Lois (Hoeft) Wirth Urbainzick, step father Raymond Urbainzick, her beloved husband of 39 years Gerald (Jerry) Lehman, and her sisters Barbara Townsend and Alexa Feezel. SERVICE: Friends may call on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Hwy V, Fond du Lac. Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019