Janice Mary Jacobs


1933 - 2020
Janice Mary Jacobs Notice
Janice Mary Jacobs

Janice Mary Jacobs, age 87, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. Janice is survived by her children, Mary E. Rossow, Michael J. (Sarah) Jacobs, and Jennifer A. Heckler. She was Grandma Jan to Tyler Jacobs, Shelsea Jacobs, Kerry (Jake) Miller, Craig Rossow, Andrew Heckler, Allison Heckler, Ella Jacobs and Chloe Jacobs. She is further survived by her brother, John (Kathryn) Beckwith. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Jacobs.

Jan's hobbies included playing bridge, reading books, collecting antiques, taking long walks and caring for many pets. Jan was a great cook and volunteered for many years at the local hospital. She loved her children and grandchildren and showered them with unconditional love. She was also a wonderful neighbor and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jan's name are appreciated to Shorehaven Retirement Community, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
