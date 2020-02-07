Services
Janice Plotecher Notice
Janice Plotecher

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Doberstein) Went home to be with her late husband, Elmo on February 5, 2020 age 93 years. Loving mother of Gary (Rebecca) Plotecher, James (Sandra) Plotecher, Linda Dirkes, Susan (John) Oettinger, Amy Jo (Daniel) Sitzberger and Janis (James) Hepp. Dear grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lois Kraemer. Further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law Paul Dirkes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 15, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church N74 W13604 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls.

If desired, memorials to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the Arboretum Staff and Horizon Hospice for all of their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
