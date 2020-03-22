|
|
Janice Wilhelmina Behlmer
South Milwaukee - (nee Lavey) Passed away peacefully with family on March 15, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of Philip for 59 years. Much loved and cherished mother of Christopher (Brenda) and Timothy. Survived by many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Helen and Frank, loving sister Arlene (Lyle) Larson, aunts and uncles, and many cherished friends.
Janice was born in 1936 and graduated from UW-LaCrosse. She had a fulfilling career as a kindergarten teacher with most of her time at College Park School in Greendale, WI. "Jansie" was also a master in the kitchen, rarely needing recipes or measuring tools to create outstanding meals for her family and friends. She worked full-time, was a mother full-time, a wife full-time, and a friend full-time even after she was diagnosed with secondary progressive Multiple Sclerosis. That did not slow her down nor was it used as an excuse. She was relentless, never giving up or submitting to the debilitating effects of a terrible disease. Jan never felt sorry for herself or complained about her situation. She rarely passed up a good sale, enjoyed a good slot machine and loved to socialize. Her family is appreciative to all those that enjoyed being with her and treated her with never-ending kindness. The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Oak Creek Place and Hospice RN Cindy Beyer for their compassion and support.
Due to the current health crisis, a service and celebration of life for Janice will be held on a later date. An announcement will be made once our world is safe again. Please visit www.jansie.org for future service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin MS Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020