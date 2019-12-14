|
Janis C. Erickson
Milwaukee - (Nee Heese) December 9, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of Richard A. Dear mother of Gregg (Cheryl), Bradley and Brian (JoAnn). Grandmother of Melissa, Casey (Katherine), and Michael (Melissa). Survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at ST. MATTHEW Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8444 W. Melvina St., on Wednesday, December 18 from 9:00 AM, until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019