Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina St
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8444 W. Melvina St
Janis C. Erickson Notice
Janis C. Erickson

Milwaukee - (Nee Heese) December 9, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of Richard A. Dear mother of Gregg (Cheryl), Bradley and Brian (JoAnn). Grandmother of Melissa, Casey (Katherine), and Michael (Melissa). Survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at ST. MATTHEW Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8444 W. Melvina St., on Wednesday, December 18 from 9:00 AM, until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
