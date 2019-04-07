|
|
Weiss, Janyce G. (Nee Pfiefer) Of Hartford passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at the age of 71 years. She was born June 24, 1947 the daughter of Melvin and Merdel Pfiefer. Janyce is survived by her loving husband Ervin and her loving son Craig (Cris) Weiss and her precious grandchildren Breanna and Caleb. Also surviving are other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday April 13, 2019 from 4-5:30PM at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St. Hartford, WI A. time of remembrance will follow at 5:30PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019