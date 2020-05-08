Jason A. BiddleMilwaukee - Born on August 31, 1974 and began his journey on May 3, 2020. Jason is survived by the love of his life Amy Maupin, mother, Lynn Zuehlke, brothers, Robert (Nikki Palms) Biddle and Keenan (Claire Reyes) Skenandore, sisters, Jolene and Jenna Zuehlke, children Abigail Manske and Justin Wolff and grandson Leonardo. He was known as Uncle Fireball to his nieces and nephews. Jason is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert A. Biddle. Private Services.