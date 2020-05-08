Jason A. Biddle
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason A. Biddle

Milwaukee - Born on August 31, 1974 and began his journey on May 3, 2020. Jason is survived by the love of his life Amy Maupin, mother, Lynn Zuehlke, brothers, Robert (Nikki Palms) Biddle and Keenan (Claire Reyes) Skenandore, sisters, Jolene and Jenna Zuehlke, children Abigail Manske and Justin Wolff and grandson Leonardo. He was known as Uncle Fireball to his nieces and nephews. Jason is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert A. Biddle. Private Services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved