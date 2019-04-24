Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Jason K. Gunka

Gunka, Jason K. Passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at the age of 48 years. Preceded in death by his grandpa John, uncle John, aunt Margaret and aunt Liz. Loving son of Herbert (Suzanne) and Joan. Dear grandson of Evangeline. Dear brother of Jennifer (Tim) and Shawn (Rachel). Uncle of Leilani Ruth. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Jason's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12 PM until time of Service with Military Honors at 2 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
