Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Jason R. Gray

Jason R. Gray Notice
Gray, Jason R. Passed away unexpectedly April 26, 2019 at the age of 37 years. Beloved son of Gary and Jane Gray. Love of his life Kelli Koralewski. Brother of Adam Gray and Ashley (Kyle) Weigelt. Uncle of Joseph and Baby Watson. Grandson of Adeline (the late Donald) Gray and Betty (the late Joseph) Michalowski. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday May 2nd at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
