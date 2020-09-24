Attorney Jason Try CleeremanAge 54, Was taken from us Tuesday Sept. 22. Loving husband of Evangelina (nee Medina). Father of Amelia and Jack. Jason dedicated himself to his family, friends and community. Jason was involved with the Walkers Square Farmers Market and The Southside Organizing Committee. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wed. Sept. 30th from 4PM until time of services at 7PM.Jason was always looking to make his community and the world a better place to live in, his memory will be missed by everyone he touched.