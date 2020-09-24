1/1
Jason Try Cleereman
{ "" }
Attorney Jason Try Cleereman

Age 54, Was taken from us Tuesday Sept. 22. Loving husband of Evangelina (nee Medina). Father of Amelia and Jack. Jason dedicated himself to his family, friends and community. Jason was involved with the Walkers Square Farmers Market and The Southside Organizing Committee. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wed. Sept. 30th from 4PM until time of services at 7PM.

Jason was always looking to make his community and the world a better place to live in, his memory will be missed by everyone he touched.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
SEP
30
Service
07:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
We are so shocked and saddened to hear about Mr. Cleereman. Our condolences to Evangelina and family. He was a wonderful man and helped us so much. We will be forever grateful for everything he and Evangelina did for us. In our thoughts and prayers. Ignacio and Joan Sagrero
Ignacio and Joan sagrero
Friend
