Javorka Nikolic
Milwaukee - Found peace March 20, 2020 age 83. Preceded in death by her daughter Jelka Simic and her husband Radovan. Loving mother of Mileva (Don) Rick. Very proud grandmother of Aleksandar (Erika) Simic, Marina (Sasa) Djakovic, Danko and Mirko Rick. Great-grandmother of Nada, Danilo, Tihomir "Tika", and Marko. Mother-in-law of Mijodrag Simic. Further survived by relatives in Serbia, kumovi, and friends. Javorka was a hard worker and was the foundation of our family. Special thanks to Radojka and all other caregivers. Visitation will be held Wednesday at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church at 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Please be aware, due to recent health and safety concerns, a limited number of people may enter the church at one time. The burial will take place at St. Nikola Cemetery, Caledonia following the service. If you would like to attend, the family will be there @ 12:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020