Kimpel, Jay A. Passed away on June 14, 2019. Born on April 24, 1949, to Harry and Mary Kimpel, he demonstrated a love of vocal and instrumental music at an early age. Graduating from UW Milwaukee with a degree in musical performance, he also did advanced coursework in percussion and teaching. Joining his passion for music and performance with his interest in religion, he spent time in music ministry at a bible college in Texas; supporting congregations in Missouri, Florida, and Wisconsin; and serving a cantor-less synagogue in Florida. He taught music and band in schools in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Madison, WI, and in Sarasota, FL. He performed with musical theatre and opera companies, choirs, bands and symphonies around the U.S. He met both his first wife and second wife (Jackie Kimpel (nee Dale)) through music, and he served as a devoted caregiver to Jackie when she was stricken by Alzheimer's. In his final years, he was blessed with a devoted caregiver in Kathy Moralez; they fell in love and she survives and mourns him as his significant other. He is also survived by his two children, Katie (Kimani) Little and Ben Kimpel; his grandchildren Savannah Bierdz, Maddie Kimpel, and Pearl Little; his stepchildren and grandchildren; his sister-in-law Jo Anna Kimpel; his niece and nephew Debbie (Jay) Crapser and Christopher Kimpel; and other family. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, from 3PM until the service begins at 5PM. Donations in Jay's memory can be made to [email protected], a local nonprofit supporting arts education in the area's schools.





