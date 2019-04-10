|
Eisbrenner, Jay Passed away on April 6, 2019. Loving husband of 50 years to Catherine (nee Janssen). Loving dad to Ken (Ann) Eisbrenner and Dena (Jason) Allen. Special Papa to Dakota J. and Justin T. Allen and Becka A. Eisbrenner. Brother-in-law to Elsie (late Jack) Eisbrenner, Chris Janssen Fay and Curt (Jeannie) Janssen. Special uncle to Barbara (late David) Phillips, Robert (Marie) Eisbrenner, Linda (James) Ford, Rick (Kristy) and Jamie Eisbrenner. Many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL in Greenfield from 1pm until the Memorial Service at 3pm with Chaplain Rich Andrews officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milwaukee Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House are appreciated.
