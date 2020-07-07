Jay F. RantanenJay passed away on July 5, 2020, at age 81. Jay is lovingly survived by his sister Marie (Richard Castle), brother Gerald Rantanen (Regina), nieces Nicole, Sara, Sheri, Marsha and Cyndi plus many cousins, many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Hector and Bertha Rantanen.Jay graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, attended Michigan State University, and graduated from Spencerian College. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965.Jay began his career at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee, WI and continued that career with Siemens. His career had him residing in Atlanta, Little Rock, New Orleans, Paris (France), and finally Johnson City, TN where he retired before returning to Milwaukee. Jay was a very active, faithful member of a Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) in each of these cities.Jay will forever be remembered as a caring, loving and gentle soul by all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be held forever in our hearts.Special thanks to Ellen's Home of Germantown on Sylvan Circle and Horizon Hospice for their gentle care of our loved one.Private family services were held.