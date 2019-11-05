|
|
Jay H. Lessing
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Jo-Anne Lessing (nee Barczak) for 32 years. Loving son of Fanchon Lessing. Dear brother of Louise (Alan) Fligiel. Fond brother-in-law of Craig (Barbara) Barczak, Cheryl Barczak, and Janice (James) Wilkins. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. a
Memorial gathering on Saturday, November 9, from 9:30AM - 11:30AM at the Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel, Franklin. Memorial service at 11:30AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vision Forward of Milwaukee appreciated.
Jay worked in the machine trades for 15 years before leaving to finish his college degree at the age of 46. After completing his Bachelors of Arts degree in 2002, he became a Para Professional Teacher's Aide at Milwaukee Public Schools working with special needs and autistic children. He retired in 2015. He loved fishing; with an emphasis on fly fishing and fly tying. His love of the sport only increased as he and his wife took many trips out to Montana to fish and explore the beauty of the west. His last trip out was a "guys" trip in September.
Jay had many interests and hobbies including hiking, road trips, history, music, and walking the neighborhood with his beloved Ellie, chatting with neighbors along the way.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora St. Luke's Neuro ICU for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Jay was most comfortable in jeans and a baseball hat. Casual attire is welcomed and appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019