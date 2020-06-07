Jay L. MuenchElm Grove - passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 73.He will be missed dearly by his children Christopher (Colleen) Muench and Rebecca (Lance) Van Der Ploeg; grandchildren Anna, Klara, Millie, Griffin, Jay, Charles, Morgan, and Ava; and sister Susan (Jack) Martocci, and many more family and friends.Jay is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Mary.Jay worked at Milwaukee Solvents and Chemicals (which later became Brenntag) for over 40 years. In his free time he enjoyed staying busy with creative hobbies like woodworking and making stained glass. He was known by his family as a handyman who could fix just about anything.A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary's Visitation Parish are appreciated.