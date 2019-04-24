|
Longerbone, Jay Passed away at the age of 61, on April 21, 2019, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital due to complications from Muscular Dystrophy. Preceded in death by his father, Floyd Longerbone, and his nephew Michael Branco. He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver of 34 years Dianne (Pedersen) Longerbone; his stepchildren, Melissa (Nat) Peplinski, Mattie (Jodi) Mlynek, and Andrew (Angie) Mlynek. Loving grandfather of Peter, Alexander, and Eliciana Mlynek, and Ashlea Pardee. Further survived by his great-granddaughter and fellow Gummy Bear lover Aubrey; his loving mother Doris (Pekarek) Longerbone, siblings Vicki (Patrick) Branco, Janice (Arnie) Wodtke, nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends. Jay preferred no services, but wishes family and friends to gather wherever they are to celebrate their happy memories of his life, and his love of the Minnesota Vikings with a glass of their favorite beverage. Thank you to FFD EMTs, the staff at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, and to the hospice team there. Donation preferred to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019