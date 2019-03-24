Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Jay R. Hammond

Jay R. Hammond Notice
Hammond, Jay R. Found peace on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 66. Loving husband for 25 years of Tammy (nee Swiatek) Hammond. Beloved dad of Jacqueline Hammond, Stephanie and Melanie Michalski, and Tawny Hammond. Cherished gramps of Gianna, Delilah, and Kingston. Loving brother of Kip (Rosanne), Keith (Pamela), Lori (the late Fred) Nault, the late Scott (Cora), and Chad Hammond. Loving brother-in-law of Todd and Jeff Picard, and Ray Swiatek. Dear son-in-law of Dennis and Bonnie Swiatek. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Maxine Hammond. Jay is further survived by his nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. Jay was also affectingly known as the "treat man" by his 4 legged family. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, March 30, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM. Memorial Services at 4:00 PM. Jay was an employee for over 20 years at Nidera-COFCO. He loved spending his time fishing, winning at the slot machines, cruising, and making his very own fish fry's in his backyard with family and friends. Jay will forever be known as the only person to have survived the Mickey cup.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
