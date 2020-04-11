|
Jay S. Kaufman, M.D.
Kaufman, Jay, M.D. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Ingrid (Tegtmeyer) Kaufman. Dear father of Tiffany (Eric Tackett) Kaufman and Joshua (Samantha) Kaufman. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Scanna. Cherished brother of Lynne (Dr. Charles) Bomzer and Jill (Robert) Youman and brother-in-law of Cindy Tegtmeyer. Further survived by other adored family and friends and his darling dog Coco. Preceded in death by his parents Yetta and Kiesl Kaufman, M.D. and in-laws Helga and Gunther Tegtmeyer.
Jay was passionate about his family, medicine and skiing in Lake Tahoe. He cared very deeply about his patients and their well-being during his 35+ years as a Cardiologist. Jay was a great teacher, loved intellectual sparring, had an amazing sense of humor and always had a sparkle in his eyes - being with Jay was always an incredibly good time.
Private services will be held. Memorials to the , the or .
