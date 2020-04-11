Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay S. Kaufman M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay S. Kaufman M.D. Notice
Jay S. Kaufman, M.D.

Kaufman, Jay, M.D. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Ingrid (Tegtmeyer) Kaufman. Dear father of Tiffany (Eric Tackett) Kaufman and Joshua (Samantha) Kaufman. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Scanna. Cherished brother of Lynne (Dr. Charles) Bomzer and Jill (Robert) Youman and brother-in-law of Cindy Tegtmeyer. Further survived by other adored family and friends and his darling dog Coco. Preceded in death by his parents Yetta and Kiesl Kaufman, M.D. and in-laws Helga and Gunther Tegtmeyer.

Jay was passionate about his family, medicine and skiing in Lake Tahoe. He cared very deeply about his patients and their well-being during his 35+ years as a Cardiologist. Jay was a great teacher, loved intellectual sparring, had an amazing sense of humor and always had a sparkle in his eyes - being with Jay was always an incredibly good time.

Private services will be held. Memorials to the , the or .



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline