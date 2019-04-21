|
Wittak, Deacon Jay W. Passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan C. (Nee Steiner). Loving father of Jennifer(Andrew) Stilling, Jon, and Jason(Amy) Wittak. Loving son of Betty Wittak and the late Jim. PaPa of Matthew, Katie, and Ben. Brother of Eric(Laurie), Ann(Steve) Branch, and Chris(Laura) Wittak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, from 4-7PM at the Funeral Home with a prayer vigil at 7PM. Visitation will resume Wednesday from 9-9:45AM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jay was a deacon with the Diocese of Marquette, MI and Archdiocese of Milwaukee. He was proud to be a US Amy veteran and retired from the US Forest Service after 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Froedtert Hospital Foundation or froedtert.com specify lung transplant in memory of Jay Wittak.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019