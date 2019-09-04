|
Jay Wichmann
Milwaukee - Age 81. Passed away on September 1st. Beloved husband of 51 years to Carol. Cherished father of Todd (Bridget) Wichmann and Gale (Oliver Homann) Wichmann. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Ryan, Rylie, Claudia, and Marie. Further survived by his siblings, other relatives, and friends. Proudly served as a commissioned officer in the US Navy. He worked as a project manager/estimator in the construction industry for over 40 years. He loved making ship models, visiting Door County, and spending time with his family on Christmas. A visitation will be held on Friday September 6th at Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 11am to 12:45pm followed by a memorial mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Vitas Community Connection (www.vitascommunityconnection.org) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019